Winslow Capital Management LLC Buys 75,702 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,702 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $277,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,637. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

