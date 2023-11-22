Winslow Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,841,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,585,000. NIKE comprises 1.4% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of NIKE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $107.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,583. The company has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $105.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.03.

Read Our Latest Report on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.