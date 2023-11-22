Winslow Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673,328. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

