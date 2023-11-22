Winslow Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 410,709 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of McDonald’s worth $279,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.81. The company had a trading volume of 984,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,807. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $204.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,876. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.