Winslow Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 448,203 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises 1.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Workday worth $295,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.88.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,913,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.05. The stock had a trading volume of 545,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,196. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.93 and its 200-day moving average is $222.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.13 and a 12-month high of $252.72. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of -493.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.