Winslow Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 2.1% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Linde worth $465,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Linde by 4,122.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after buying an additional 3,038,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.71. The stock had a trading volume of 493,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $382.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $414.97.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

