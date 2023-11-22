Winslow Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 773,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Moody’s worth $268,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Moody’s by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 58.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.90. The stock had a trading volume of 666,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,028. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $272.70 and a 12-month high of $368.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.80 and its 200 day moving average is $332.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $875,798.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,615,643.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

