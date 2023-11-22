Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $445.91 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 420,992 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 2.0% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Parker-Hannifin worth $445,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.71.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $433.22. The company had a trading volume of 241,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,504. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.19 and a 1 year high of $435.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.84 and a 200-day moving average of $385.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

