Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,965 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.01. The company had a trading volume of 508,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,153. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $293.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

