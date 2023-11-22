Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $801.03 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,425,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 63,137 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 3.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of ServiceNow worth $801,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total transaction of $200,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,231.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.16, for a total value of $200,631.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,231.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,051 shares of company stock worth $5,907,558. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Barclays cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $673.19. The company had a trading volume of 441,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,297. The firm has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $678.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

