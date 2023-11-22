Winslow Capital Management LLC Invests $183.05 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 415,552 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $183,046,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Netflix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.76 on Wednesday, hitting $478.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $404.00 and its 200-day moving average is $411.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

