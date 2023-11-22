Winslow Capital Management LLC Invests $221.77 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,050,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,773,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Boeing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 163.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,830,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,926. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.82. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $171.70 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

