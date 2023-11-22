Winslow Capital Management LLC Invests $237.97 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,399,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,966,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Boston Scientific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $742,418.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,996 shares of company stock valued at $21,589,497 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.40. 2,597,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,116,003. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

