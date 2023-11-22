Winslow Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,017,779 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $373,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.90.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE UNH traded up $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $542.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,755. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.15. The company has a market cap of $502.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $553.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

