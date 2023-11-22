Winslow Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,356,701 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Analog Devices worth $358,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $4,432,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 45.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,205. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.77. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.