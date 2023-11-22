Winslow Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,446,705 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 229,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Argus raised their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.8 %

Intuit stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $566.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,207. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $571.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

