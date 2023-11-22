Winslow Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,349,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,394,000. Salesforce makes up about 2.2% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Salesforce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

CRM traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.76. 2,213,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,406,577. The stock has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 678,792 shares of company stock valued at $142,987,271. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

