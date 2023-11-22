Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 1,025,747 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,025,747 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,303,000 after acquiring an additional 918,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 1.3 %

IQV traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.07. The company had a trading volume of 418,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.68. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.