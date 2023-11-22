Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.67. The stock had a trading volume of 445,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,972. The firm has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $300.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

