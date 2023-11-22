Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 3,008,382 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,784,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,008,382 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 1.3% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Uber Technologies worth $292,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $55.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,443,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,505,211. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

