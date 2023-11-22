Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 437,392 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,683 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 437,392 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Costco Wholesale worth $371,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $589.34. 548,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,739. The company has a market cap of $260.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $564.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $599.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

