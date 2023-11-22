Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 540,309 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,610,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540,309 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Dollar Tree worth $231,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.63. 929,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,328. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

