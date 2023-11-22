Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 863,833 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658,319 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 863,833 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Visa worth $393,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $254.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.57. The company has a market capitalization of $472.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,300 shares of company stock worth $19,668,731. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

