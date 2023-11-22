Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 9,461 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,461 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of MSCI worth $231,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.52. 64,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $450.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $508.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.12.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

