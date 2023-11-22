Winslow Capital Management LLC Takes $340.54 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,989,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,539,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Advanced Micro Devices as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 103,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 118,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.41. 44,191,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,973,813. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 993.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

