Winslow Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,628,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 110.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,625. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.30. The company has a market cap of $125.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

