Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Purchased by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,748 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. owned 0.19% of Wolfspeed worth $13,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOLF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE WOLF traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,277. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $92.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

