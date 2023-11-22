X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.36

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.36 and last traded at $42.36, with a volume of 2406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29.

Get X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USSG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $90,881,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 95,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.