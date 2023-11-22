Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $154.00

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 154 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 149.33 ($1.87), with a volume of 990750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.86).

Zegona Communications Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £9.21 million, a P/E ratio of -293.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 43.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 42.81. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zegona Communications

In related news, insider Ashley G. Martin purchased 13,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £19,998 ($25,019.39). Insiders own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

About Zegona Communications

Zegona Communications plc focuses on investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

