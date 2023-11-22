Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Zoetis worth $69,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.29. The stock had a trading volume of 308,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,132. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.76 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,597 shares of company stock worth $4,750,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.29.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

