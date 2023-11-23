102,000 Shares in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,000. Wolfspeed comprises about 0.4% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.08% of Wolfspeed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $92.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WOLF shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

