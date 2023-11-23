1,097 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $228.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

