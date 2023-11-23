11,831 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,831 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Akamai Technologies comprises about 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $261,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,977,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $321,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,168,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 201,781 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $422,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,628.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,762 shares of company stock worth $3,426,153. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.57. The stock had a trading volume of 714,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,486. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $114.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.77.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

