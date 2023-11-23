12,168 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE WPC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,498. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.84.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

