12,168 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,831,000 after acquiring an additional 208,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $58.39. 1,212,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 117.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

Get Our Latest Report on W. P. Carey

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.