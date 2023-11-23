16,467 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd

BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. JD.com accounts for about 0.8% of BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in JD.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,279,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,885,571. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

