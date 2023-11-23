23,400 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period.
Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:URA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. 1,568,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,872. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $29.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
