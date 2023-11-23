3,299 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Oracle by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.24. 4,344,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,688,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $318.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.07. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.