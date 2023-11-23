3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp increased its position in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE MMM traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.37. 2,394,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

