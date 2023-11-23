3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 165.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.37. 2,394,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,285. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.81. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

