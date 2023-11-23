5,849 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth about $207,986,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,024,000 after buying an additional 836,059 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $73.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,930,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

