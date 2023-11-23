60,420 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 449,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after buying an additional 33,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 186,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 42,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.