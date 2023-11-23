798 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2023

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOVFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNOV. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $6,553,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $4,914,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 347.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 56,943 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $394.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

