97,063 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 97,063 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.3 %

LUV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,519,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,350,305. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

