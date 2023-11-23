AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.69.

ABBV stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $138.47. 3,428,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113,183. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $244.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

