Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,013 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $619.72. 2,064,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $548.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $624.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.