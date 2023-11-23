Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lessened by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded up $8.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $619.72. 2,064,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,490. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $548.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $624.38. The company has a market cap of $282.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

