Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739,525 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Adobe worth $850,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $619.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $624.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $548.53 and a 200-day moving average of $505.12. The firm has a market cap of $282.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.