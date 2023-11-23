Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lowered by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,013 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,522,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $744,430,000 after acquiring an additional 626,196 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,071,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,013,178,000 after acquiring an additional 145,564 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $11,002,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $619.72. 2,064,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $548.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $624.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

