AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of AECOM worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 122,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after buying an additional 77,180 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $2,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.62%.

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

